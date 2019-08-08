Cleaning

These 10 at-home cleaning mistakes could lead to food poisoning or infections

Cleaning your house may be a nuisance - but if you’re not cleaning particular items on a regular basis, or making mistakes when you do, they could potentially be making you ill.

Bark.com surveyed 3,256 Brits on their cleaning methods, finding that the majority of British homeowners are making numerous cleaning mistakes, with some that could lead to food poisoning and dust mite infestations.

Not thoroughly cleaning the vacuum every few weeks
Not thoroughly cleaning the vacuum every few weeks
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Not Vacuuming the bed mattress once a month
Not Vacuuming the bed mattress once a month
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Not replacing kitchen dish cloth/sponge every three days
Not replacing kitchen dish cloth/sponge every three days
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Not washing bedding every 7 to 10 days on 60 degree cycle
Not washing bedding every 7 to 10 days on 60 degree cycle
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3