The 10 most rude and bizarre place names in Derbyshire
Immature as it is, most of us still can't suppress a giggle when we stumble upon a place with a rude name.
Here’s a light-hearted list of 10 rude and unusual place names in our wonderful county...
1. Fanny Avenue
This rude-sounding street is in Killamarsh.
2. Cock Alley
You can find this delightful street in Calow, Chesterfield.
3. Butts View
Well the view sounds lovely. Located in Bakewell.
4. Spanker Lane
Naughty, naughty. This one is in Nether Heage.
