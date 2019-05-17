fanny ave

The 10 most rude and bizarre place names in Derbyshire

Immature as it is, most of us still can't suppress a giggle when we stumble upon a place with a rude name.

Here’s a light-hearted list of 10 rude and unusual place names in our wonderful county...

This rude-sounding street is in Killamarsh.

1. Fanny Avenue

You can find this delightful street in Calow, Chesterfield.

2. Cock Alley

Well the view sounds lovely. Located in Bakewell.

3. Butts View

Naughty, naughty. This one is in Nether Heage.

4. Spanker Lane

