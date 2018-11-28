TECH TALK: Mishiko Pet Dog GPS Tracker & Fitness Planner

'It's a hard life being a dog' . . . a phrase often muttered as I start work while my four-legged friend sprawls himself across the settee post morning walk.

Snoopy, a whippet, is a pampered pooch, but a question I regularly ponder as a responsible dog owner is how much exercise does he really need? And is he getting enough?

Whatever your opinion, there's a great little device by Mishiko that helps man's best friend live longer by keeping them fitter, healthier and safer.

The Mishiko collar and mobile app is a revolutionary GPS and activity tracker - a hub for storing information about your pooch's health.

Using a dog's individual data, its unique algorithm can determine the characteristics of over 600 breeds, meaning you can always be aware of your furry friend’s daily activity levels.

Launching Mishiko couldn't be easier. All you do is download the app (available for both iOS and Android), input your dog's details, pop on the collar and off you go.

Mishiko Pet Dog GPS Tracker & Fitness Planner

The signal can occasionally be weak, but the added benefit of Bluetooth functionality helps combat most technical issues.

The app has a special 'walk' mode which tracks and logs your daily jaunts, helping to keep 'walkies' time varied and more stimulating for your pet.

Users can also set geographic ‘stray’ limits and alerts to ensure dogs don't roam too far when off the lead.

Mishiko can be quite addictive so the battery will drain, but it's easy to power-up using the wireless charging station, so there's no need to detach the device from the collar.

Mishiko Pet Dog GPS Tracker & Fitness Planner

Exercises and diet plans for overweight dogs can be recommended and there's also a pet profile and logbook page which stores information used to set new goals.

Snoopy's daily target of 40,000 steps may sound excessive, but taking into account a dog's four legs, it's quite feasible.

With more than a million dogs going missing every year in the UK, Mishiko's global SIM-chip helps to lower this alarming stat by having the capacity to track a pooch's real-time whereabouts.

It means you can locate your dog from anywhere in the world, giving you peace of mind if you're on holiday abroad and away from your pet.

Colour coordinate your pooch with either a black or white Mishiko collar

As well as being waterproof and shock-resistant, other features include an energy-efficient backlight and automatic firmware updates.

Mishiko has helped revolutionize Snoopy's life and the extra exercise has been good for me too. In the fast-paced world of smartphone technology, it's a must for all number-crunching dog-lovers.

Mishiko is available in black and white for £99 with unlimited subscription from Amazon.co.uk

The Mishiko Pet Dog GPS Tracker & Fitness Planner is ideal to take on your travels