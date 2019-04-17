Take a virtual tour of this stunning Georgian villa containing five holiday-let apartments which is on the market for £1.25 million

This magnificent Georgian-Regency villa in a prime Derbyshire Dales location is on the market for £1,250,000 and offers a tourist investment opportunity.

Clarence House, Holme Road, Matlock Bath has recently been converted into five separate self-contained dwellings over four floors.

The property currently operates as a holiday let business, generating an income ranging from £650 to £800 per calendar month for each apartment.

Wrought iron spiral staircases, exposed brickwork and bespoke fitted kitchens with white gloss units are features of the tasteful interior design.

The two ground floor apartments are duplexes extending into the lower ground floor cellar areas. Both have spectacular high ceilings in the kitchen/diners which contain integrated washing machine, dishwasher and fridge-freezer. The master bedrooms have bay windows and en-suites. The first apartment has a modern bathroom with P-shaped bath and the second features a luxury finished bathroom suite with free-standing roll-top bath.

Apartments on the first and second floors have full-height windows in the lounge/diner and sumptuous bathroom suites including a roll-top bath. Both have three bedrooms; the first-floor apartment comes with two ensuites and the second-floor apartment has three ensuites.

A two-bedroom penthouse apartment on the third floor offers impressive views across rolling hills and valleys below from its open-plan lounge, master bedroom and mezzanine area.

Clarence House is marketed by Virtual Home Tours. For more details, call 01332 448165, email: info@virtualhometours.co.uk or visit www.VirtualHomeTours.co.uk

