Here are 10 great places you could visit for a staycation in the Peak District as lockdown eases

Britain is gearing up for a staycation summer in 2021 as travel restrictions continue to make holidays abroad difficult.

By Richard Blackledge
Friday, 25th June 2021, 9:11 am

The UK’s beauty spots will be top of the list for people planning breaks – and the Peak District the country’s first area to be declared a national park over 70 years ago in April 1951, is home to many picturesque places.

Here are 10 of the best towns and villages in which to stay in and around the Peak Park. Carefully check cancellation policies when booking and only travel if the law permits at the time of your trip.

1. Hathersage

Hathersage is a Peak District gem, well-connected with a railway station on the Hope Valley line. Robin Hood's sidekick Little John is reputed to be buried here, it inspired parts of Charlotte Brontë's novel Jane Eyre, and today is home to the David Mellor cutlery factory, shop, design gallery and café.

2. Winster

Winster can be found among limestone hills, surrounded by pretty scenery - there are real ale pubs and walking options, and B&Bs offer accommodation in the village.

3. Eyam

Eyam is rich in history, and is primarily known for being the place where residents quarantined themselves during a plague outbreak in the 17th century. The church of St Lawrence dates back to Saxon times and has an eighth-century Celtic Cross, one of the best preserved examples of its kind in the country.

4. Bakewell

Bakewell is situated beside the River Wye and is most famous for the pudding which bears the town's name - it's a good base to visit destinations like Chatsworth and the Monsal Trail. Hotel rooms, B&Bs and cottages are available.

