Seven shared ownership properties for £50,000 or less available right now in Derbyshire
If you're looking to get a foot on to the property ladder for a small outlay but don't fancy a place that needs a lot of work, then shared ownership might be the answer.
These shared ownership opportunities from property experts Zoopla are all in new homes that don't need renovating.
1. Centro West, Searl Street, Derby
A 25 per cent share in this two-bed ground-floor apartment is available for 27,500. Details: http://bit.ly/2WcDYgf
2. Ashwood Close, Derby
For 47,000, you can have a 50 per cent share in this two-bed, first-floor flat. Details: http://bit.ly/2BDLtTW
3. Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston
Shares of between 25 and 75 per cent, starting from 40,000, are available on this three-bed semi-detached. Details: http://bit.ly/2qItgT1
4. Cromford Road, Wirksworth
This one-bedroom flat has share options from 25 to 75 per cent starting from 31,750. Details: http://bit.ly/2PdX5oJ
