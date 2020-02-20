Ripley's Sir Barnes Wallis pub set to be bombed out of town

A well-known pub in Ripley, named after a wartime hero of the town, is set to be demolished and turned into homes.

Plans have been submitted to knock down the building that housed the Sir Barnes Wallis pub on Maple Avenue, which is currently closed.

Developers Heaton Planning Ltd want to build four five-bedroomed properties on the site, and their application will be assessed by Amber Valley Borough Council in the coming weeks.

The pub was named after the Ripley-born inventor of the famous ‘bouncing bomb’, used by the Royal Air Force in the ‘dambuster’ raids of the Second World War. A sign outside bears a picture of Wallis and also a Lancaster bomber.

It was sold several years ago by the Greene King retailer and brewer, and its latest owner pumped a lot of money into the business to try and revive its fortunes. However, it now looks as if it really is last orders.

A report submitted to the council by Heaton Planning says: “Significant investment was made in the property and its facilities to attract new business.

“But despite experienced ownership, the business operated at a financial loss and is no longer sustainable.

“This new development would provide additional dwellings and make efficient use of under-used land, in a sustainable location, lending it to active residential use.”

Heaton stresses that the homes could be built without any adverse impact on nearby residents, highways or ecology, and without risk of flooding.

The report continues: “The development would also enable the landowner to work with a locally-based housebuilder and provide local employment arising from construction activity.

“This would support the local economy and increase the supply of housing, which is continually encouraged by the government.”

If approved, the plan would also include two car-parking spaces for each house. Access to the site would be off Sandham Lane.

Plans for 21 homes were previously given approval in 2006 for land directl y behind the Sir Barnes Wallis. But construction work never started.