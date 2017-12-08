RESCUE ME: can you give Roxy a home for Christmas?

We are relaunching our regular feature, Rescue Me, and this week, in conjunction with the RSPCA, we are appealing to help find a home for seven-year-old staffy Roxy in time for Christmas.

Roxy has been one of the longest-serving residents of the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch of the RSPCA. Roxy is a lovely, friendly girl who loves plenty of fuss and attention, although she is prone to feeling quite anxious in new situations and with unfamiliar people. Trust is something she, understandably, struggles with sometimes.

Her favourite pastime is going for walks and exploring the great outdoors, where she loves sticking her nose into every tussock and flower and where she can enjoy a bit of peace and quiet, well away from the chaos of the kennels.

She is very responsive to treats and is a particularly clever young lady. More than anything, Roxy is looking for a loving owner who can share with her the warmth that she so desires. It is fantastic to see her with people who she knows, how her face lights up into a wide grin, or how she looks at you with the most hangdog, puppy-like face when she wants a cuddle. She’s such a lovely girl. Now she needs a lovely home to match.

Roxy would be best suited to an adult-only home, a home in which she is the only animal, and with an owner who is fairly active and thus can entertain her with her favourite games and plenty of nice walks.

If you are interested in her – and we really hope you are – then please give the RSPCA centre a call on 01246 273358.

For more information please visit http://www.chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/roxy-w2017031/