Grab coffee and a cake at one of Derbyshire's finest cafes.

Quench your thirst or satisfy your hunger at 11 of Derbyshire's best cafés

Gasping for a cup of tea or coffee? Feeling peckish but don't fancy cooking?

Treat yourself to a pick-me-up by calling into one of Derbyshire's finest cafes. We've been rounding up the best with a little help from TripAdvisor reviewers. READ THIS: Enjoy tea and cake at these top ten places in Derbyshire.

"The cakes were spectacular - all looked delicious."

1. The Garden Tea Room, Over Haddon, Bakewell

"I would recommend their homemade tray bakes (Mars Bar crunch, Malteser crunch).

2. Niche, Dronfield

"Great mixture of tastes and huge portions."

3. Greenway Cafe, Matlock

"My wife and I had a delicious breakfast. The eggs Benedict are highly recommended."

4. The Lilypad, Chesterfield

