Nine properties for sale in Derbyshire right now for £70,000 or less
If you're looking to get on the property ladder, but can't spend the earth, then these homes might be just what you're looking for.
All of them are listed on Zoopla, check out this list and see if you can grab yourself a bargain.
1. Springfield Crescent, Bolsover
This three-bed terrace has a guide price of 30,000 and is being sold by auction at the Proact Stadium in Chesterfield on July 10. Details: http://bit.ly/2HHRDFe
2. Harvey Court, Bolsover
This three-bed terrace house is available for just 55,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2QeLLHt
3. Round House Close, Smalley, Ilkeston
A 35 per cent ownership is available for 56,000 in this new two-bed semi-detached. Details: http://bit.ly/2K0D96e
4. Welbeck Street, Creswell
This two-bed terrace is available for 50,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2VKHUmq
