Livestock targeted by hunters across rural Derbyshire

A number of videos shared on social media appear to show organised hunters attempting to hunt livestock in the Derbyshire dales.

Reported by Derbyshire’s rural policing unit on Facebook, the police suggest that videos from ‘Hunt Saboteurs’ show offences of livestock worrying taking place across rural Derbyshire.

The police has urged anyone witnessing these crimes to take videos and report it to them directly, with an exact location, so investigations can take place.

A police spokesman said: “We have recently become aware of a video circulating on social media posted by Nottingham Hunt Saboteurs that appears to show offences being committed in the Derbyshire area relating to livestock worrying.

“The video shows various Saboteurs with their faces covered and members of an organised hunt.

“This is clearly a matter of public interest and one that deserves to be investigated.

“Some have asked what we are doing about the matter. The simple answer is that there is little we can do to progress this matter satisfactorily without being provided with the evidence by the group who released the video.

“We have requested this via social media, however it has not yet been provided.

“We cannot conduct a thorough and robust investigation based on posts on social media. Nor can we do so on the basis of edited video footage.

“In cases involving animal welfare or offences against wildlife, there is a need to act swiftly to prevent any further suffering or unlawful deaths and to hold those responsible to account.

“Not reporting an incident or providing requested material and potential evidence puts any investigation in jeopardy and more worryingly increases the chances of further offences being committed.

“We, therefore, urge those who took the footage to contact us and provide us with full unedited copies, dates, times & locations of alleged offences and details of those involved especially witnesses.

“We would then be able to conduct an investigation; an opportunity we would welcome. Please contact us at drct@derbyshire.pnn.police.uk. or contact PC 14281 or PC 2581.”