Into the woods: New multi-million pound Norfolk resort offers a spot of rural luxury

We’re feeling pretty well-to-do as we race around to claim the best bedrooms in our lodge at the new multi-million pound Norfolk Woods Resort & Spa.

These clean-line luxury lodges were only opened by Darwin Escapes - which operates 22 holiday parks throughout the UK offering a variety of holiday styles - in January and make my house feel like a dated hovel as I spread myself dramatically out on the tasteful furnishings and consider the week ahead.

Much of a break could be happily spent here.

Facilities on site include a tropically heated in-door swimming pool, a stunning spa with three Aromatherapy Associates treatment rooms, a relaxation area, sauna and steam room and a state-of-the-art gym.

There is also a restaurant and café as well as a refurbished on-site local convenience store. And the most luxurious lodges even come with their own private hot tub facilities on an outdoor decking area.

Set in beautiful countryside there will be 80 letting lodges and 38 owners’ lodges available.

The site was previously known as Pentney Park and was a popular camping and touring caravan park.

Even our Jack Russell settles in cosily into our pet-friendly lodge and he’s kept busy with day trips to nearby Old Hunstanton where we find ourselves marvelling at a shipwreck and with strolls around Sandringham Country Park.

We also manage to visit the restored Majestic Cinema in Kings Lynn and admire the giraffes at Balham Zoo during our stay.

Getting active without leaving the resort is also easy for the little ones - with an exciting daily programme of events and activities available.

A woodland walk is also currently being constructed but had yet to be opened during our February half-term visit meaning a car ride was necessary to give the pooch a decent stroll.

For the aircraft enthusiast it’s also not difficult to catch a glimpse of jets swooping in to nearby RAF Marham. There’s also the option to make it a regular bolthole with prices to buy ranging from £80,000 to £190,000.

For more information visit www.darwinescapes.co.uk/parks/norfolk-woods-resort-spa or www.darwinescapes.co.uk. For more information about ownership at Norfolk Woods Resort & Spa contact 01745 858010.