Ilkeston neighbours celebrate People's Postcode Lottery win

Sixteen people in Ilkeston are celebrating after scooping a £1,000 cash prize each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Rayneham Road neighbours scooped the windfall when DE7 8RJ was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Thursday 14 November.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations and said: “This is such a great surprise for our players in Ilkeston!

"I’m really excited for them and hope they enjoy their winnings.”

A 'minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities' and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have 'raised £486 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond'.

This draw was promoted by Girlguiding, which has 'received over £3.3 million in funding raised by players to support its mission of empowering girls to find their voice, inspiring them to discover the best in themselves and to make a positive difference in their community'.