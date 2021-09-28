Westhouses Methodist Church has a guide price of £90,000 and will be auctioned off on September 30, 2021.

Westhouses Methodist Church, near Alfreton, will be sold in an online auction on Thursday, September 30, which will be streamed from 10am.

The brick-built property was constructed in or around 1897 and has a stained glass window, painted stone headers and sills.

A raised altar is still contained within the chapel and there is a vestry on the first floor.

The chapel still contains its raised altar.

The building has a kitchen and WC, a ramp leading to the front entrance, a boiler room and coal store.

Double glazed uPVC windows are on the side and front elevations of the chapel.

There is a parcel of land at the back of the property.

A spokeman for SDL Property Auctions said: “This would make an incredible development opportunity for any developer looking for a building with a bit of character.”

