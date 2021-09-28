Former church in Derbyshire with £90,000 guide price offers 'incredible development opportunity'
A former chapel in Derbyshire will be auctioned this week, with a guide price of £90,000.
Westhouses Methodist Church, near Alfreton, will be sold in an online auction on Thursday, September 30, which will be streamed from 10am.
The brick-built property was constructed in or around 1897 and has a stained glass window, painted stone headers and sills.
A raised altar is still contained within the chapel and there is a vestry on the first floor.
The building has a kitchen and WC, a ramp leading to the front entrance, a boiler room and coal store.
Double glazed uPVC windows are on the side and front elevations of the chapel.
There is a parcel of land at the back of the property.
A spokeman for SDL Property Auctions said: “This would make an incredible development opportunity for any developer looking for a building with a bit of character.”
You can watch the auction live at https://www.eigpropertyauctions.co.uk/live-stream/auction/sdl-property-auctions-national