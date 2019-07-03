Here are 6 tips for Derbyshire pet owners planning to take their dogs on holiday

Derbyshire has been ranked as the ninth most popular dog-friendly location in the UK.

The findings came from booking data compiled by holiday provider Cottage.com which put Yorkshire at the top of the league and prompted the launch of Dog Friendly Holiday Finder , to give you an idea of where your pooch would like to go on holiday. Dog behaviour expert Sharon Bolt offers these six tips for preparing to take your four-legged friend away this summer:

Any dog in a public place must wear a collar with the name and address (including postcode) of the owner engraved or written on it or engraved on a tag.

Make sure your dog is microchipped as it is the law.

Bring along items that are familiar to your pet, such as dog bed, blanket and toys, to make them feel at home.

Remember to have the basics: food, water, bowl, treats, poop bags, collar, lead and towels ( if you go somwehere muddy).

Check that your pet insurance is up to date.