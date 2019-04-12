For chocoholics, Cadbury World is a must - especially at Easter

Easter is almost here and for children the length and breadth of the country the clamour for delicious chocolate eggs will soon reach fever pitch.

But for chocolate lovers of all ages — whether an Easter egg or a classic Dairy Milk is your Achilles heel — then look no further than Cadbury World.

Cadbury World in Birmingham (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

For chocaholics the venue is heaven, but even if you aren’t led by your sweet tooth, the attraction has so much more to offer for the whole family.

A trip to the Bournville site is a great day out — and a chance to discover a company which has a history just as rich as its silky-smooth chocolate.

As you drive onto the site you are greeted by a mixture of the traditional factory buildings and the glass and steel of the modern facade that opens the doo to all things Cadbury.

But there is no mistaking that the heritage of Cadbury is rooted in its founding family, which not only revolutionised the world of chocolate and its production but also revolutionised the way a firm looked after its workers.

For Cadbury is a trailblazer in many ways, perhaps most notably how the owning family, at its own expense, began to provide housing, schools, facilities and a community around the Bournville site for its workers — a legacy that is still apparent today.

Paying tribute to the past there is a model version of Bull Street in Birmingham where founder John Cadbury had his first shop, the Bournville Experience and the history of chocolate making.

However this is definitely an attraction for the modern visitor.

Fuelled by a handful of Dairy Milk, Crunchie and a Curly Wurly, perhaps the best example of this is the wonderful 4D Chocolate Adventure where you meet characters such as Freddo and the Caramel Bunny.

The use of technology at Cadbury World is superbly balanced with education and fun, which is encapsulated by the story of making chocolate.

Then there is the fun of Cadabra where you enjoy a sometimes psychedelic ride on board a Beanmobile.

It is almost impossible to cover everything that is available at Cadbury World, such as chocolate-making demos and the outdoor African Adventure zone.

A must for your visit is to have your photo taken at the green screen — a feature that then sees you and your loved ones superimposed into a colourful bathtub, on board a flying Dairy Milk or crossing the finishing line on a chocolate racetrack!

And on depending when you visit, there are also plenty of seasonal attractions which you can find out more about by clicking here to visit the Cadbury World website.

By this stage your are probably gasping for a cuppa and to this end there is a beautiful cafe and dining areaa — and a refreshments stand outside.

And if you are still gagging for a slab of chocolate, the world’s biggest Cadbury shop to explore.

This is a day out not to be missed (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images).

Cadbury World

Linden Road, Bournville, Birmingham.

For Sat Nav users, use postcode B30 1JR.

0121 393 6004

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE WEBSITE