Flip through our old photos of mid-Derbyshire carnivals and galas to see who you know

We've travelled back in time to bring you our favourite photos from the archives. Can you spot anyone you know?

Children from Copthorne Community School at Alfreton's Party in the Park. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

Adam Taylor has fun making a bracelet with mum Christine Noble at Crich Carnival in 2010. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

Ilkeston Rainbows float at Ilkeston Carnival in 2007. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

Tibshelf Carnival parade in 2007. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more