Erewash, Amber Valley mayors open Autumn Footprints walking festival

The first walkers of this year’s Autumn Footprints festival laced up their boots on Saturday, kicking off 16 days of treks across mid Derbyshire.

The Mayors of Amber Valley and attended the official launch at Shipley Country Park and presented the volunteer walk leaders with badges in recognition of their efforts

Festival coordinator Marion Farrell, from the charity Groundwork, said: “Do join us on at least one of these free guided walks. It’s a great way to get to know your local area.”

There are 42 walks taking place before September 30, focusing on aspects of natural history, architecture and industrial heritage which often get overlooked.

For more information, pick up a free guide from Shipley Country Park Visitor Centre, or download a copy from www.autumnfootprints.co.uk.