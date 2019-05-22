Derbyshire hotel named as region's best wedding venue

A Derbyshire hotel and golf complex has been named as the East Midlands' best wedding venue.

Morley Hayes beat tough competition from across the region to take home the title at the 2019 I Do Wedding Awards.

The awards are decided entirely by the votes of the couples who have personally used their services.

Andrew Allsop, managing director of Morley Hayes, said: “We’re so delighted to have been recognised with this prestigious award, especially as it is voted for by the couples themselves rather than a panel of judges.

“Your wedding day should be unforgettable experience and our dedicated team of wedding co-ordinators work hard to ensure the bridal party enjoy the perfect day.

“Whether it’s a wedding reception, a full civil wedding or civil partnership ceremony, we create a wedding package that is just as individual as our guests - creating a special day the bridal party will remember for the rest of their lives.”

Morley Hayes has been performing wedding ceremonies since 2006.

In 2012 the venue was granted a licence to perform outdoor weddings in a specially constructed wedding dome.

And in 2017, Morley Hayes launched its woodland wedding service, which gives couples the chance to take their vows among wildflowers and beneath towering pines, horse chestnut and beech trees.