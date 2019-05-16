Derbyshire beer and gin festival makes welcome return

A Derbyshire hotel and leisure complex has announced the return of its popular beer and gin festival – with an eight-day event over the May Bank Holiday.

The festival is taking place in the Old Stables Bar, a refurbished barn at Morley Hayes, on Main Road, Morley, from Thursday, May 23 to Thursday, May 30, with live music and entertainment on Bank Holiday Monday.

Morley Hayes’ managing director Andrew Allsop, said: “Over the past two years, our Beer and Gin Festivals have been hugely popular, attracting hundreds of people from across the region and we’re delighted to be able welcome visitors to Morley Hayes again this year.

“Our guests will be able to explore the world of beer and gin, with a variety of cask ales and more than 100 gins from across the world.”

Visitors will be able to enjoy the very best beers that Derbyshire and the surrounding areas have to offer, whilst gin lovers can have their taste buds tantalised by 100 different gins.

The festival opens at 6pm on May 23 with the bar set to close at 11pm every evening except Sunday, May 26 when it will close at 10.30pm.

Opening times vary throughout the week. Admission to the event is free.

For more information, contact the events office on 01332 782005