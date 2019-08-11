Chatsworth is the place for al fresco afternoon tea this summer

Indulge at Chatsworth this summer with an alfresco afternoon tea, on offer for the first time in the garden, as well as the classic luxurious afternoon tea experience in The Flying Childers.

Afternoon tea at The Maze, which is available until August 29, includes sandwiches, freshly baked scones with clotted cream and jam and an array of sweet treats: individual Bakewell tart, summer fruit sherry trifle, elderflower delice topped with a gin jelly, raspberry and chocolate opera cake and a piña colada pavlova.

Afternoon tea at The Maze costs £50 per person.

Located in the Stables, the luxurious afternoon tea experience in the The Flying Childers is served on Wedgwood teaware and is available to book every day between 11.30am and 4.30pm, at £35 per person. Upgrade your experience with a glass of prosecco or Laurent-Perrier Brut NV.

The Flying Childers menu starts with beetroot cured Scottish loch salmon with pickled fennel, beetroot pearls and a cucumber gel, followed by a selection of sandwiches and a freshly baked duo of scones with fruit with homemade jam and clotted cream.

Hartington blue cheese with onion marmalade comes next, with a selection of cakes and fancies to finish: pistachio & cherry financier, gold leaf topped macaroon, chocolate opera cake with mirror glaze, rhubarb and ginger custard tart, mini Bakewell tart and banoffee eclair.

There’s even a special afternoon tea menu so little ones can join in the fun too. The afternoon tea platter designed especially for children starts with a stack of scrumptious jam, ham and cheese sandwiches followed by freshly baked scones piled high with clotted cream and jam.

Sweet treats include a decorate-your-own gingerbread bear, a prickly but delicious hedgehog cake pop and a delightful marshmallow and macaroon toadstool, with a choice of a chocolate or strawberry milkshake.

Children’s Afternoon Tea is £12.50 per child and served between 3pm and 4.30pm.

To find out more, and book online, visit www.chatsworth.org/shopping-dining/afternoon-tea.

