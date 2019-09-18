Chatsworth in autumn: nine good reasons why you should visit
Autumn at Chatsworth gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy a new garden trail, learn new skills or pick up seasonal produce.
Wednesday 18 September 2019 16:17
Here are nine reasons why
1. Garden trail
Enjoy the remodelling of the five-acre rockery, the first part of the largest transformation of Chatsworths world-famous 105-acre garden for 200 years.
2. Farmyard activities
Make a bug hotel, get up close to creepy-crawlies, create a hay crown, learn about wool craft or watch a drystone waller in the farmyard.
3. Arty party
Chatsworth Arts Festival, a celebration of artists, makers and designers, will include Britpop figurehead and Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker and celebrity gardener Sarah Raven. The festival is on from September 20 to 22.
4. Seasonal fare
An autumn food and gift fair is being held at the estate's farm shop over the weekend of September 20 and 21, 2019.
