Chatsworth House.

Chatsworth in autumn: nine good reasons why you should visit

Autumn at Chatsworth gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy a new garden trail, learn new skills or pick up seasonal produce.

Here are nine reasons why Chatsworth is the place to be this season. READ MORE: Explore far-off lands in Chatsworth's festive display.

Enjoy the remodelling of the five-acre rockery, the first part of the largest transformation of Chatsworths world-famous 105-acre garden for 200 years.

1. Garden trail

Enjoy the remodelling of the five-acre rockery, the first part of the largest transformation of Chatsworths world-famous 105-acre garden for 200 years.
other
Buy a Photo
Make a bug hotel, get up close to creepy-crawlies, create a hay crown, learn about wool craft or watch a drystone waller in the farmyard.

2. Farmyard activities

Make a bug hotel, get up close to creepy-crawlies, create a hay crown, learn about wool craft or watch a drystone waller in the farmyard.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Chatsworth Arts Festival, a celebration of artists, makers and designers, will include Britpop figurehead and Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker and celebrity gardener Sarah Raven. The festival is on from September 20 to 22.

3. Arty party

Chatsworth Arts Festival, a celebration of artists, makers and designers, will include Britpop figurehead and Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker and celebrity gardener Sarah Raven. The festival is on from September 20 to 22.
other
Buy a Photo
An autumn food and gift fair is being held at the estate's farm shop over the weekend of September 20 and 21, 2019.

4. Seasonal fare

An autumn food and gift fair is being held at the estate's farm shop over the weekend of September 20 and 21, 2019.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3