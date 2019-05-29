Corner House, Press Lane, Alton, Ashover.

Cast your eyes over this idyllic farmhouse with two holiday cottages - yours for £950,00

Fancy living in this idyllic rural farmhouse and boosting your income by entering the holiday cottage market?

Corner House on Press Lane, Alton, near Ashover has two holiday cottages, with planning permission for more, and stables set in two acres of paddock and garden. It is on the market for £950,000. Details are available from Sally Botham Estates.

The dining kitchen has Shaker-style units and a range-style cooker.
The garden is terraced and contains a vegetable plot.
A gravelled courtyard is at the rear of the property.
This is one of the two holiday cottages.
