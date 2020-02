The top pubs were announced in the nationwide search for the next National Pub of the Year; with the overall winner revealed this month. With 16 UK pubs in the running, did your favourite make the cut?

1. Central Southern - Bell, Aldworth, Berkshire (pub of the year winner) A long-standing pub in CAMRAs well-respected Good Beer Guide and a former national Pub of the Year winner, this perennial gem is the only pub with a heritage interior in Berkshire.

2. Kent - The Admirals Arm, Queenborough A two-room micropub serving four real ales and a large range of ciders and perries. It boasts a very extensive range of gins and pub snacks, including beer-infused pork pies and scotch eggs.

3. Greater Manchester - Flying Horse Hotel, Rochdale First built in 1691 and re-built in 1926, this is an impressive Edwardian stone-built free house with many original architectural features. Ten cask ales and two traditional ciders are available as is live sports and music.

4. Scotland & Northern Ireland - Bridge Inn, Peebles A cheerful, welcoming, town-centre local which is also known as the Trust. The mosaic entrance floor shows it was once the Tweedside Inn. Theres a cosy corner with a log burner and a small room to the rear.

