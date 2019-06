From Sunday lunches and pies to pizzas and curries, Derbyshire has a wealth of eateries to satisfy the largest and smallest appetites. We've compiled a list of some of the best, with help from TripAdvisor reviews.

1. The Elm Tree, Elmton "Great village gastro pub. Quality food. Lovely cosy atmosphere."

2. Pesto at the Peacock, Oakerthorpe, near Alfreton "The food selection was great and my eldest loved the choices on the kids' menu."

3. Stones Restaurant, Matlock bath "The food is delicious and wonderfully presented."

4. Casa di Pizza, Whaley Bridge "Lovely atmosphere and food and service - first class."

