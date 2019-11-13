Ilkeston school girl raises £1760 for charity after her mum is diagnosed with cancer

After watching her mum struggle through treatment, Lillia wanted to help

Jane Mycroft was diagnosed with breast cancer the day after her daughter's fifth birthday.

Lillia has raised 1760 by having her hair cut and donated to make wigs for children who are battling cancer.

After watching her mum struggle through surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, Lillia decided she wanted to help.

READ MORE: Chairman of Barlow Hunt denies assaulting two anti-hunt campaigners during a fracas

Lillia, now seven, asked her mum, "if children get cancer, do they lose your hair like you did" and Jane explained that "children can get poorly like mummy did and people donate their hair to be made into wigs, like I did".

Jane said: "Lillia said she wanted to do the same.

"We set up a just-giving page and shared it on social media with the target of £100."

Lillia's big hair cut took place on Sunday 10 November at the Ilkeston Rugby Club.

She had eight inches of hair cut off and donated to the Little Princess Charity.

Jane added: "Lillia has currently raised £1760, with more donations still coming in."