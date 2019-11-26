Fashion show fundraiser to support Macmillan's work with terminally-ill Belper mum

Jean was diagnosed with terminal Oesophageal cancer in August and Macmillan have helped her 'physically, financially and emotionally'

Jennie is putting on a fashion show in support of Macmillan to honour the work they have done with her mum, Jean.

READ MORE: Belper gym recovers from flooding in time to celebrate 30 years of business

Jean Barlow has ‘lived and worked in Belper most of her life and is very well known and liked in the community’, so Jennie decided that the fashion show will be held at Belper Town Football Club in their function room, on Thursday 28 November at 7pm.

Supplying the clothes on the night will be Blue Sky Fashion Shows who ‘specialise in supplying brand new ex-chain store clothing from leading High Street brands, all at bargain prices’.

Jennie Sims said: “Myself and my son’s partner, Kimberley Bridges, decided to host this event in aid of Macmillan as we wanted to say thank you and give something back for the help and support that they have given to our mum and our family.

“My mum, Jean, was diagnosed with terminal Oesophageal cancer in August. Macmillan, right from the word go, has helped my mum physically, financially and emotionally - as well as supporting our family.

“They are always at the other end of the phone if we have any worries or concerns regarding mum and are always helpful, which our family will need more of over the next few difficult weeks.”

On the night there will be a raffle with many prizes kindly donated from business in Belper.

Such as £20 voucher donated by Lucy Jade Kerr of Nouvelle Belle Clinical Beauticians and Weekend for two donated by Ivan Varney of The Derby Hotel, Blackpool, valued at £130.

Jean Barlow said: “I am overwhelmed by the kindness that people have shown over the last few months since they heard about my diagnosis.

“I think the fundraising event for Macmillan is a brilliant idea and a way of raising valuable funds for such a great cause as well as helping raise awareness of what Macmillan can do not just for people fighting cancer but the support for the families as well.”

Tickets are £5, payable on the night, and all proceeds will go to Macmillan.