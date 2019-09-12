Derbyshire residents want more smoke free spaces consultation reveals

Smokers could be banned from lighting up in more areas of Derbyshire under new plans by the county council.

Smokers could be banned from lighting up in more areas of Derbyshire under new plans by the county council.

Cigarettes

In a consultation to extend smoke free spaces across Derbyshire, seven per cent of respondents answered either ‘very important’ or ‘fairly important’ to the question ‘How important is it to you that people do not smoke in the presence of children’?

Eighty six per cent answered either ‘very important’ or ‘fairly important’ to the question ‘How important do you feel it is to create additional smokefree public spaces across Derbyshire to reduce the risk of second hand smoke’?

When asked ‘would you support the creation of additional smoke free public spaces’?, 85 per cent said yes.

Councillor Carol Hart said: “We are constantly looking at ways to improve the health of Derbyshire residents and creating additional smoke free spaces is one way of doing this.

“Many of the proposed new spaces are aimed at benefiting the health of young children including at the school gates, in play areas and sports clubs.”