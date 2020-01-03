Derbyshire County Council to receive £71,000 to help people bereaved by suicide

Derbyshire is one of 10 areas in the UK set to receive NHS funding to help support people bereaved by suicide.

Immediate support for bereaved people will be provided by suicide prevention charity Harmless via The Tomorrow Project, while Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SOBS) will provide longer term support.

Councillor Carol Hart, Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and communities, said: “We’re working with partners including Derbyshire Healthcare NHS FT, Derbyshire coroner’s service and Derbyshire police to develop a joined-up offer of support for people in Derbyshire.

“This support can be accessed at any point following bereavement by suicide and builds on the work already taking place in Derbyshire around suicide prevention."

Statistics show that nine per cent of people affected by suicide will also attempt to take their own life, while per cent will drop out of work.

The tailored help will be implemented in every region across the country by 2023/24, as part of a commitment set out in the NHS long term plan.

Ifti Majid, chief executive of Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, who leads Joined Up Care - Derbyshire’s Mental Health Delivery Group, said: “The suicide of a loved one can affect an individual in a host of different and complex ways and it is not always easy for that person’s neighbours, colleagues or friends to know what to say or do.

“This additional support will help those bereaved by suicide to properly explore their grief and, in time, begin the healing process. It is a very welcome addition to the efforts being made across Derbyshire to address and prevent suicide and self-harm.”