Record numbers pinged by Covid-19 app in one week - here are the Derbyshire figures
Figures show more than half-a-million people in England and Wales were pinged by the NHS Covid-19 app in one week.
During the seven days to July 7 app-users received 530,126 alerts telling them to self-isolate – an increase of 46 per cent on the previous week.
The data - now been available at a local authority level – shows in Derbyshire the number of alerts in some parts of the county shot up by as much as 88 per cent.
Below are the figures for Chesterfield, Amber Valley, Bolsover, Erewash, Derbyshire Dales and High Peak.
They were released as latest health data shows 54,674 new cases of Covid-19 across the country.
However health chiefs in England say the app is throwing workforces into chaos – with 80 per cent absenteeism in some sectors.