Record numbers pinged by Covid-19 app in one week - here are the Derbyshire figures

During the seven days to July 7 app-users received 530,126 alerts telling them to self-isolate – an increase of 46 per cent on the previous week.

The data - now been available at a local authority level – shows in Derbyshire the number of alerts in some parts of the county shot up by as much as 88 per cent.

Below are the figures for Chesterfield, Amber Valley, Bolsover, Erewash, Derbyshire Dales and High Peak.

They were released as latest health data shows 54,674 new cases of Covid-19 across the country.

However health chiefs in England say the app is throwing workforces into chaos – with 80 per cent absenteeism in some sectors.

NHS Covid app alerts - Derbyshire increase Some parts of the county saw increases as high as 88 per cent in one week

Chesterfield 1,082 - up from 923. An increase of 159 (17 per cent).

Amber Valley 1,347 - up from 716. An increase of 631 (88 per cent).

Bolsover 535 - up from 304. An increase of 231 (76 per cent).