Community rallies to help make brave disabled Derbyshire lad's bucket list dreams come true

A whole community has rallied round to help a brave disabled Somercotes lad to make his ‘bucket list’ dreams come true.

Big-hearted fundraisers have been touched by the plight of seven-year-old Dylan Lawmon who has an illness which could leave him completely paralysed.

Dylan Lowman and mum Ashley.

Dylan was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in 2015 aged just four.

The genetic disease is progressive and means Dylan will gradually suffer paralysis and develop heart and respiratory problems.

His mum Ashley told how her brave little son takes everything in his stride and has all the hopes and dreams of a lad his age.

Mum of three Ashley 28, said; “Dylan was diagnosed with DMD when he was four.

Dylan Lowman

“When he was diagnosed we couldn’t believe it. It was the worst thing ever and shattered everything we had.

“Everything we planned hoped or dreamed of our whole world was shattered.”

And in August this year they received the news that he has another very rare genetic illness called arteriovenous malformation (AVM)

His care is shared between Sheffield Children's Hospital, Derby Hospital and Great Ormond Street and treatment from a community physiotherapist.

Dylan is a keen video gamer.

“It limits what he can do in a physical way but he takes things in his stride, said Ashley.

“But he is so stubborn he doesn’t often let it slow him down - only when he gets extremely tired does he stop.

“He is a happy little boy and he has his wishes and dreams and we want him to try and fulfil them.

“Duchenne may be able to take most things away but I will not let it take his happiness and his smile.

Dylan Lowman

“He loves gaming more than anything because it evens up the playing field for him, playing games like Minecraft and Fortnight.”

“Fund-raising was started to buy adaptations for him and that was successful,” said Ashley.

“Now we want to raise enough money to buy him a profiling bed for home which doesn’t look like a hospital bed and to help him achieve his bucket list while he is well enough to do those things.”

Dylan wants to go to Disneyland Paris with his brother Archie 2, and one year old sister Maisie. And to go abroad with his family and ‘drifting’ in a car.

“He has been picked up from school in a Lamborghini and we have taken him to the top of Mount Snowdon.”

Ashley said: “Everyone in the community has been so kind. Thank you to everyone who has helped and pulled together it means the world to us .”

A Facebook page Dylan’s story - living duchennes muscular dystrophy has been set up and a Just Giving page - donations can also be taken to the Old English Gentleman pub on Somercotes Hill.

The most recent fundraisers were held at the Curry Lounge on Nottingham Road Somercotes where a silent auction of craft items was held raising £350.

The Curry Lounge also donated funds. Another event was held at the weekend at the Old English Gentleman.

Ashley said: “The pub was packed and it was such a fantastic emotional day.”