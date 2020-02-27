Care home in Heanor is rated 'Outstanding'

An expanding care home in Heanor has been rated ‘Outstanding’ after its latest inspection.

Ashfields Care Home, pictured, on Mansfield Road, received the rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), whose inspectors say they were impressed by its leadership, its well-trained staff and the way residents were treated.

The privately-run home provides personal and nursing care for up to 44 people aged 65 and over.

However, at the time of the inspection, it was in the middle of a large extension to increase the number of bedrooms.

The inspector said Ashfields was “a warm family home” and added: “Without exception, all the comments I received expressed thanks for the kind and caring staff, who ensured every day was positive.”

The report went on: “Staff showed compassion and treated people with dignity and respect, valuing them as individuals.

“Staff supported residents in the least restrictive way possible, and in their best interests. The home was also described by professionals as outstanding.”

The CQC inspector noted how hobbies were available to residents, and how the local community was involved, with local entertainers making visits.

Health care was also well monitored, with medicines managed safely and measures put in place to reduce risks.

Maintenance of the home was also comprehensive, with a new fire-safety system installed, while security of the building was monitored by CCTV.