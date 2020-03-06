Blood: More BAME donors needed in Amber Valley

Black and minority ethnic people in Amber Valley are being urged to give blood after figures suggested a shortage of donors in the area.

NHS Blood and Transplant says it is quick, easy and safe to donate blood and has called on more people from those groups to help save lives.

An analysis by NHSBT shows that BAME people make up an estimated 11.2 per cent of the population in the catchment area of its Nottingham donor centre, which includes Amber Valley.

But according to its own data, only nineper cent of the 10,031 active donors at the centre at the end of January were BAME.

Mike Stredder, director of donor experience for NHSBT, said that “more and more black and Asian people are donating blood and saving lives” across the country.

But despite a significant rise in donations in recent years, demand is still outstripping supply.

“We would welcome more black blood donors.

“There is a difference in red blood cell groups between different ethnicities.

“If we give blood from white donors to black recipients, even though we match for the major blood groups, it is more likely minor mismatches can occur and cause reactions.

“Blood donation is quick, easy and safe.

“Join us in saving lives by finding your local donor centre.”

NHSBT is aiming to recruit an extra 5,700 black blood donors next year, which would represent a four per cent increase on current numbers.