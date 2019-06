Dog food specialists from PurePetFood.co.ukhave found 11 dangerous snacks and ingredients which could cause chaos for our four legged friends and explain why they should be kept out of reach.

1. Chocolate This is the one human food most Brits know dogs shouldnt consume and dark chocolate is even worse than the milkier variety. other Buy a Photo

2. Alcohol Alcohol can have similar effects to chocolate and also cause abnormal blood acidity, central nervous system depression, decreased coordination or even coma in dogs. 0 Buy a Photo

3. Grapes and raisins Scientists have been unable to identify the toxic substance contained in grapes and raisins, but its known they could cause kidney failure and shouldnt be fed to dogs. other Buy a Photo

4. Cheese High fat, high calorie food can be bad for pets if eaten excessively by causing weight gain, which can lead to lots of other health problems. other Buy a Photo

View more