These are the Ofsted results for every Derbyshire school inspected so far in 2019

Schools can either be rated as Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate. These are the Ofsted inspections of Derbyshire schools inspected so far in 2019.

1. Marlpool Infant School Rating: good, last report: 12/02/2019

2. Earl Sterndale CofE Primary School Rating: good, last report: 09/01/2019

3. Melbourne Junior School Rating: good, last report: 10/01/2019

4. Youlgrave, All Saints' CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Rating: good, last report: 05/02/2019

