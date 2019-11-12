South Normanton school Bake Off raises £100 for Poppy Appeal

Staff and students at Frederick Gent School in South Normanton raised more than £100 for the Poppy Appeal with Bake Off competition and cake sale on Friday, November 8.

Headteacher Christopher Woollard said: “It was a huge success and I am thrilled with the amount the school has raised for such a worthy and important cause.

“Events like this are such an great way to bring the school community together and remind everyone how lucky we are.”

The winning cake was created by Daisy Naylor in year eight, followed by year sevens Evie Farrer, and Poppy and Nicole Wood. Their creations were sent to a South Normanton Parish Council event to raise even more money for the appeal.