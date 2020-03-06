Ripley Academy celebrates 'good' Ofsted rating

Ripley Academy and Sixth Form is celebrating after it’s latest Ofsted inspection saw the school upgraded from a ‘special measures’ grading to ‘good’ in all areas.

This is the first time the school has obtained a ‘good’ grading since 2003.

Lisa Walton, executive head teacher, said: “This is wonderful news for all of those associated with the school and I am delighted that the whole of the Ripley community can now have a school that they are quite rightly proud of.”

In its report, Ofsted said: “Pupils are proud to come to this school, they feel valued and cared for.

“Pupils enjoy positive relationships with each other, and with staff and enjoy the wide range of experiences on offer.”

The report went on to praise the school leaders, reflecting on the high expectations of pupil behaviour, as well as praising the support pupils with special educational needs (SEND) received in classes and the high expectations and levels of achievement of SEND pupils.

It also noted that pupils do not think that bullying is a problem in the school and that they feel safe .

It continued: “Pupils recognise that their school has improved considerably and they are keen to contribute to its continued improvement.”

The report went on to highlight the ‘ambitious curriculum’ and the rise in the number of pupils studying modern foreign languages and praised the level of teacher feedback to students.

The report also noted enhanced pupil experiences, such as a trip to Barcelona and design students visiting jewellery-making workshops.

It also praised the support sixth form students received to study approoriate courses, mixing A-level and BTEC qualifications and the support students re-sitting English or maths GCSEs received.

It concluded: “Leaders consider staffs well-being and workload.

“Staff feel well supported and enjoy working at the school.

“The trust has provided effective support to senior and subject leaders.

“The leadership team has brought about much-needed improvements to all aspects of the school.

“Leaders are determined to continue to improve the school.”