Riddings infant school praised following latest Ofsted inspection

A Riddings school has been rated as Good by Ofsted inspectors, who say it is ‘a colourful, well-presented and lively space for pupils to learn’.

Inspector Vondra Mays was impressed with what she found during a visit Riddings Infant and Nursery School, on West Street, last month and has just published her full report.

Welcoming the findings, headteacher Ann Politowski said: “We are delighted with the outcome. The inspector recognised the effectiveness of our teaching and learning team and commented very positively on the attitudes and behaviour of our children.

“We are very proud that we continue to be a good school and would like to thank everyone in the school community for their contributions and support.”

The school was last visited by Ofsted in January 2016 when it was also rated as Good, and once again the inspector met with senior leaders, observed lessons, examined pupils’ work, sought parent feedback, and surveyed plans, policies and practices.

In a letter to the headteacher, she concluded: “You continue to lead by example and promote high expectations for pupils, staff are determined to provide pupils with a good quality of education.

“The school provides a colourful, well-presented and lively space for pupils to learn and the senior leaders have worked diligently to improve the school’s curriculum and the quality of teaching.”

Pupils were found to making good progress throughout the school, with opportunities to learn beyond the classroom and effective teaching and learning.

The inspector noted that effective action had been taken to raise boys’ attainment to the same standards as girls, and work was now under way to improve all pupils’ reading and writing levels.

The inspector cited one parent who said: “My child has had a fantastic journey at Riddings. I am proud to have my child attend this school.”

Another said: “My son has been supported to become a thoughtful young man, with a good moral compass and a fantastic work and play ethic.”

To read the full report, go to http://tiny.cc/s8ow7y.