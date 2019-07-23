Pupils pay tribute to retiring headteacher Ann

Pupils and staff at Riddings Infant and Nursery School marked the retirement of their much loved head teacher Ann Politowski with a summer fair and party.

Mrs Politowski retired after 15 years as headteacher at the school on West Street Riddings last Tuesday (July 16).

Paying tribute to the retiring head, teacher Rachel Townsend said: “ This is the end of an important era in the history of Riddings Infant and Nursery School and a time to celebrate how many children, parents and staff have benefited and how far the school has come under the 15 years leadership of Mrs Politowski. She is going to be very much missed by each and everyone of us as we wish her well in her next exciting chapter.”

Mrs Politowski said: “It has been a privilege and pleasure to lead our school over so many years and I have so many happy memories of my time here.

“This week has been one of celebration and I have been completely spoilt by attention from everyone. The Leavers’ assembly as always was a wonderful way to round up Year Two pupils’ time in Riddings Infant and Nursery and their Pointless Riddings game show was great fun.

This year our Nursery pupils are all moving into Reception so we didn’t need to say goodbye to any on them but we really enjoyed their singing and dancing in their final assembly. Year One pupils and Reception pupils also presented songs, poems and actions in their final assemblies and a particular highlight was the song accompanied by Mr Vallance on his guitar.

I was surprised when I was presented with the gifts from the parents and children. Each gift has provided me with something to look back on and remember my years as Headteacher here. I wish all the children lots of luck and happiness for the future.”