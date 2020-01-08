Ofsted praises 'safe and nurturing' Derbyshire nursery

Bosses at a Derbyshire nursery have been praised by Ofsted inspectors for providing a ‘safe and nurturing setting’ for children.

The education watchdog visited Tiny Tots, on Gloves Lane, Blackwell, on December 11 and rated the centre ‘good’ in all areas in a report released this week.

Tiny Tots in Blackwell has been rated as 'good' by Ofsted.

Inspector Hannah Upton says in her report: “Children are happy and settled in this safe and nurturing setting.

MORE: 'Fantastic' response to Chesterfield town centre suicide awareness event

“They confidently move between the indoor and outdoor spaces, independently choosing what they would like to play with from a wide range of stimulating resources.

“Children show a positive attitude to their learning and thoroughly enjoy their time at this setting.”

The report also praises the leadership team for having a ‘clear and ambitious vision’.

“They are continuously evaluating their provision and looking for new initiatives to further develop their practice,” the report adds.

“Staff are given regular feedback on their performance through observations and supervision.

“Leaders identify staff training needs and staff regularly attend various training courses. However, some training needs are not targeted to ensure the quality of education is raised to the highest level.”

Children are described as ‘well behaved’ and ‘demonstrate high levels of independence’.

“For example, they serve their own snacks, meals and drinks,” the report says.

“At the end of mealtimes they work together to tidy up, stack the dirty pots onto a trolley and then wheel it back into the kitchen.”

The early years daycare setting has 43 children on its roll.

Read the report here