Millions of pounds from housing developers to fund school expansions across Derbyshire

Each time a housing developer has plans approved for medium and large homes schemes, they are asked to provide money to offset the impact their project will have on the area.

This includes money for creating space for more students at primary and secondary schools in the vicinity of each site.

At John Port School in Etwall, £1.7 million is being spent on a two-storey sixth form extension – with money pooled from seven housing schemes.

Money is being spent on expanding schools, as well as on repairs to existing classrooms

Further funds from housing developers has been directed to another eight Derbyshire schools, sourced from 18 approved homes schemes.

These schools and expansions are as follows:

Tibshelf Community School will be getting £834,000 towards further classrooms

Hallam Fields Junior School in Ilkeston is getting £528,000 towards a two-classroom extension

William Allitt School in Newhall is getting £485,000 towards a three-classroom extension

Eureka Primary School in Midway, Swadlincote, is getting £303,000 towards a three-classroom extension

Etwall Primary School is getting £46,000 towards a two-classroom extension

Clowne Infant School will be getting £9,000 towards improving facilities

Somercotes Infant School will be getting £12,000 towards improving facilities

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Ashbourne will be getting £289,000 towards plans for six new classrooms

Meanwhile, the county council is also dispersing nearly £15 million in Government grants to dozens of schools across Derbyshire for both extensions and repairs.

This includes:

Anthony Gell School, Wirksworth – £744,000 towards the replacement of the flat roof, coverings and insulation for block one and pitched roof, coverings and insulation to block two

Bamford Primary School – £181,000 towards the replacement of the pitched roof and coverings

Belmont Primary School (foundation site), Swadlincote – £157,000 towards new heating pipework and radiator works

Belper Long Row Primary School – £70,000 towards a new boiler and heating system

Belper School – £870,000 towards the replacement for flat roof coverings and an insulation project

Birkhill Infant School, Eckington – £12,000 towards kitchen ventilation works

Breadsall Primary School – £967,000 towards a new school

Brockwell Junior School – £17,000 towards a new entrance

Buxton Community School – £1.15 million towards window and door framing replacements

Cavendish Junior School – £14,000 towards a flat roof

Chapel-en-le-Frith Primary School – £62,000 towards a classroom extension and a new boiler

Clowne Junior School – £181,100 towards an electrical rewire

Coton-in-the-Elms Primary School – £120,750 towards the replacement of drains and playground resurfacing

Crich Junior School – £162,000 towards a boiler and heating system replacement

Croft Community Infant School – £72,500 towards the replacement of the pitched roof coverings and an insulation project

Darley Dale Primary School – £9,000 towards kitchen ventilation works

Etwall Primary School – £17,100 towards two new classrooms

Findern Community Primary School – £300,000 towards a new sewage plant system

Hady Primary School, Chesterfield – £30,000 towards a drainage scheme

Herbert Strutt Primary School, Belper – £180,000 towards a ground heat source pump and a boiler replacement

Highfields School, Matlock – £130,000 towards an all-weather sports pitch

Hunloke Park Primary School, Wingerworth – £968,000 towards a new three-classroom block

Killamarsh Infant School – £175,000 towards a new roof

Killamarsh Junior School – £72,500 towards a heating system renewal

Linton Primary School – £138,000 towards an electrical rewire

New Mills School – £12,000 towards kitchen ventilation works

Newtown Primary School, New Mills – £45,000 towards an electricity supply upgrade

Northfield Junior School, Dronfield – £148,500 towards the replacement of flat roof coverings

Parklands Infant and Nursery School, Long Eaton – £648,000 towards a replacement of flat roof coverings and rooflights and an insulation project

Parkside Community School, Chesterfield – £285,000 towards the replacement of the pitched roof coverings and an insulation project

Pilsley Primary School – £13,000 towards plant room works

Ripley Infant School – £179,400 towards an electrical rewire

Spire Junior School, Chesterfield – £65,000 towards heating pipework renewal