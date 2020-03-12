Huge differences in per-pupil funding across secondary schools in Derbyshire sparks concern

The huge disparity in per-pupil funding across secondary schools in Derbyshire has been laid bare in new government data – including those in Ripley and Heanor.

Data from the Department for Education revealed that The Ripley Academy received £5,281 in funding for each of its pupils this academic year, seeing it up there on the higher end of the scale.

Heanor Gate Science College was somewhere in the middle with £4,926 for each of its 1.095 pupils.

At the other end of the scale, Belper School and Sixth Form Centre was one of the lowest with a per-pupil sum of £4,599.

The new experimental figures cover all state-funded maintained schools and academies in England.

Schools funding comprises budgets set by the local authority alongside cash from government grants. The current system, in which budgets are set according to what has been awarded historically, allows for huge differences in how much funding pupils living in different areas of the country receive.

Concerns have been raised over the government's plans to reform education funding, with researchers fearing that many schools will be no better off under the new framework than they were a decade ago.

A national funding formula, first announced by the government in 2016, will replace more than 150 different formulae with one nationwide system. All local authorities will have to follow the new formula by 2021.

However, the Education Policy Institute think tank says the new approach could direct extra cash towards more affluent schools which "risks widening the education attainment gap".

Jon Andrews, deputy head of research at the EPI, said: "Schools have seen growing pressures on budgets in recent years. Between 2009-10 and 2019-20, school funding per pupil fell in real terms by around eight per cent.

"The government's plans would reverse these school funding cuts but that would still mean that per pupil funding in 2022-23 is no higher in real terms than in 2009.”

Kevin Courtney, joint secretary of the National Education Union, said: "Schools are struggling to meet demand because the number of pupils has significantly increased since 2010-11, and school costs have risen faster than inflation.”