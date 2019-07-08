Derbyshire's naughtiest kids wanted for new TV series

Do you have an unruly kid who just won't do as they're told?

Well, a brand new production company is looking for children to take part in a documentary showing how mums and dads can turn their children into angels.

The company called Boomerang want parents, who can't take anymore shouting or screaming, to get in touch.

The documentary will see children attend a nursery staffed by top behaviour experts in a bid to improve the way they act.

A spokesman for Boomerang said: "Do you have a child age five or under?

"Is their behaviour extreme?

"Are you at your wits' end?

"If so, we want to hear from you!

"An award-winning TV production company is producing a programme hoping to help families manage their under five's extreme behaivour.

"We are opening a nursery staffed by some of the best behaviour experts in the country who will offer support and advice.

"If you are exhausted by your child's behaviour and think it is affecting them at nursery, school or beyond, we want to speak to you!"

Those interested are asked to email developmentcasting@boomerang.co.uk or call 02922 450059 or 075518 68831 in confidence.