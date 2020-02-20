Children in danger outside Somercotes school, say parents

Alarmed parents and teachers fear that children are in daily danger outside a Somercotes school because of drivers jumping red lights.

Now, an online petition has received more than 300 signatures demanding road-safety improvements.

The petition, which refers to Somercotes Infant and Nursery School on Nottingham Road, says many youngsters walk to school and some without adult supervision.

It adds: “There is a pedestrian crossing just outside, and we encourage all the children to use this and cross when the green man shows.

“However, we have had several incidents where cars, lorries and vans have driven straight through the crossing when the lights are on red.

““Fortunately, so far, we have avoided a serious accident, but we are concerned that the children are put at risk on a daily basis.

“We are campaigning for Derbyshire County Council to make the road safer for the children. This should include red-light cameras, raising awareness of the school site and installing flashing signs.”

The campaign is backed by Coun John McCabe, who represents the area on Amber Valley Borough Council.

He said: “It is unbelievable. On so many occasions, drivers are going through the traffic lights while they are on red. Something needs doing to sort the problem.

“It is a danger to the children, and irresponsible drivers are to blame.”

A spokesperson for the county council said: “When we receive the petition, we will consider the concerns raised. Meanwhile, motorists driving through red lights is a matter for the police.”

Many angry mums and teachers have posted comments alongside the petition.

Mary Monk said: “People’s lives are important and should not be at risk from drivers not obeying the Highway Code.”

Eleanor Hutton said: “I am a teacher at the school, and I am concerned about the safety of my children.”

And Georgina Hewitt said: “It’s despicable that people run a red light. They should be punished heavily.”

Michelle Rowe said her three-year-old had already had a lucky escape at the crossing, while Boe James added: “Something really needs to be done about this crossing. It’s getting diabolical. Someone is going to get hurt sooner or later.”