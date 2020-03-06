Amber Valley Rotary donates £55,000 to special school play area project

Rotary Amber Valley has worked with seven locally-based companies to make a significant contribution of £55,000 towards Alfreton Park Community Special School’s new outdoor play area project.

The school specialises in supporting more than 100 children and young people with both mental and physical disabilities and Derbyshire County Council recently committed £12 million of funding to the construction of a new school with work beginning in May 2021.

However, the funds did not cover the £55,000 needed to build and equip outdoor play area and specialist gym – crucial for the children's learning and development.

When Rotary Amber Valley heard about this, it was decided to make a huge effort to raise money to make a project-changing contribution.

Neil Vaughan, Rotary project manager, said: “The response we’ve had from our appeal has been overwhelming and we owe the local community of Alfreton and the wider network of businesses across Derbyshire a huge debt of thanks.”

“The companies’ donation of £50,000 together with a Rotary donation of £5000 towards the play area and the difference this money will make to the children cannot be undervalued.

“They have to battle with a range of disabilities on a daily basis and as part of their learning experience, it’s crucial that they have somewhere safe and secure outside where they can interact, learn and grow,”

The companies involved are Garner Holdings Ltd, Ripley, Lockwoods Haulage Ltd, Derbyshire, Mining Machine Developments) (MMD) Ltd, Ripley, Peveril Homes, Belper, Sladen Estates Ltd, South Normanton, Smith Cooper Financial Services, Derby and Tubesheet Ltd, Ripley.

Representatives of the companies and school were recently guests of Rotary Amber Valley at the Ormonde Fields Bar and Restaurant in Codnor.

Cheryle Smart, school head teacher, said: “On behalf of the children and the school I extend a heartfelt thanks to the businesses and rotary for this incredible donation.

“The school is engaged in programmes to help the children’s mobility and the equipment you are providing will really support the children across the whole age range up 19 years-old.