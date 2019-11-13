Alfreton school reveals anti-bullying policy success

David Nieper Academy follows the principles of The Diana Award Anti-Bullying Campaign

The David Nieper Academy in Alfreton is further bolstering its anti-bullying stance and recruiting for new anti-bullying ambassadors to join the team during this year’s National Anti-Bullying Week.

The school has a strong anti-bullying policy, with active student anti-bullying ambassadors in every year group.

Recent research has revealed that the academy’s zero tolerance attitude towards bullying has been a deciding factor for parents in selecting the school for their children.

The academy follows the principles of The Diana Award Anti-Bullying Campaign, launched in 2010 and supported by HRH The Duke of Cambridge.

This campaign ‘empowers young people, parents and teachers to tackle all forms of bullying in their schools and communities’.

Dr Kathryn Hobbs, headteacher, said: “We do not tolerate bullying at the David Nieper Academy.

"We want our school environment to be a happy and safe place for our students to learn.

"We find peer to peer support to be very powerful. Students are often more likely to share honest views with each other.

“We have a dedicated team of staff supporting our young ambassadors.”

Anti-bullying coordinator Lisa Howard said: “Our anti-bullying ambassadors do a really important job.

"This term we are recruiting some of our new year seven students to join our team and support students in their own year.

"The ambassadors will be trained to recognise different types of bullying including emotional, verbal, physical and cyber.

“We are looking for students who are committed to helping others, are friendly, approachable and willing to listen actively.

"They also need to be vigilant, show that bullying is uncool, and help other students know what steps to take if they are ever bullied.”