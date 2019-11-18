The Range celebrates grand opening of Somercotes store

This is the home,leisure and garden retailer's 178th store

Following months of building works and preparation the The Range in Somercotes opened on Friday 15 November.

The store on Nottingham Road was opened at 9am by Mayor of Alfreton Councillor Marlene Bennett MBE.

The store has created ‘over 80 full and part-time jobs providing a fantastic boost to the local economy’.

It follows the opening of many other new branches of The Range in 2019 and takes the total number of stores across the UK and Ireland to 178.

Owner and founder of The Range, Chris Dawson commented: “It was great to see so many people at the store opening this morning and we hope they all managed to find some fantastic bargains.

“We’re really pleased with the turn out and to be a part of the Somercotes community after a lot of hard work and anticipation.

"I would like to thank the council for welcoming us.”

The new store provides a wide variety of products across 16 departments including DIY, Kitchen & Dining and Arts and Crafts.

The Somercotes store has opened with a Christmas Shop complete with artificial trees, lights, and decorations.

This branch of The Range also provides an Iceland Foods, family café and outdoor garden centre.