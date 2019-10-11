Terry joins ambitious Alfreton firm

Alfreton’s Permaroof has appointed regional sales manager, Terry O’Hare at aid them in their ambitious expansion plans. With over 25 years experience and 16 years in the roofline industy, O’Hare says: “This is an exciting time to be joining Permaroof. The company has big plans for the future and I’m looking forward to being part of those ambitions. I pride myself on delivering a high standard of service and offering an idividual and

tailored customer approach.” As the UK’s leading importer and distributor of Firestone RubberC over roofing products, Permaroof has rapidly grown, tripling its turnover in the last five years. A long way from its humble beginning, trading as a family business since 1999.