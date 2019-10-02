Strike action threatened at Derbyshire flooring firm

Workers at a Derbyshire flooring firm are set to strike for 20 days over a pay dispute.

More than 70 production workers at Forbo Flooring UK Ltd in Ripley, Derbyshire will be staging ten 48 hour strikes in a dispute over a pay offer according the the Unite trade union.

The first 48 hour strike – the first in recent times - will start on 15 October and be followed by 48 hour strikes on 22 and 29 October. There will be 48 hour strikes starting on 5, 12, 19 and 26 November. In December, the 48 hour strikes will commence on 3, 10 and 17 December. All the strikes will start at 00.01.

This will be accompanied by a continuous overtime ban commencing on 00.01 on 15 October.

Unite members voted 61 per cent for strike action and by 60 per cent for industrial action short of strike action to reject a 2.2 per cent pay offer for the year starting 1 January 2019.

Unite regional officer Cheryl Pidgeon said: “Our members will be striking for the first time in recent years over a paltry pay offer that does not keep pace with the soaring cost of living.

“The current poor employment relations at the Ripley site are compounded by a culture which, we say, undervalues and disrespects our members. Because of this serious deterioration in employment practices, two European directors are flying in for a crunch meeting tomorrow."

A spokesman for Forbo Flooring UK Ltd said: "Our contact in these negotiations are the social partners with whom we are in ongoing conversations/negotiations.

These social partners are our dialogue partners and not the press. We kindly ask you to respect this."