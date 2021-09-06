Still time to enter the Derbyshire Times Business Awards 2021

Winners of the last Derbyshire Times Business Awards

Preparing your entry for the awards should provide an opportunity to reflect on the positives, rather than the negatives and to share your success with the wider community.

You might question “I'm not good enough” Who says you're not? How do you know if you don’t try? Or you might be fearful of failure, but entering awards isn’t always about winning, it’s also about what you make out of the opportunities and your journey.

Completing an entry is worth every second of your time as it makes you think about what you've achieved to date, where you are now and what your goals and aspirations are for the future.

We invite you to put your entries forward and join the celebration of what has been a very challenging time and are really looking forward to hearing your stories and hopefully celebrate success at the awards ceremony scheduled to take place on Thursday 25th November

Entries are now open and will close on 23rd September at 6pm - visit https://www.derbyshiretimesbusiness.co.uk/ for more information and to submit an entry.

Here is the list of our award categories:

Covid Response: The past 12 months rocked our community and economic foundation. Many organisations took the opportunity to make exceptional changes, which for many allowed their business to remain viable and open to their target audience and for others helped to support the NHS. We will reward the business that best describes their response to the crisis.

Community Initiative, Sponsored by Blachford UK: We want to recognise charities, CIC’s, volunteer groups or community groups that are doing great things to support people in their community. Whether you are a small grassroots organisation or a larger charity with a local presence, this award is open to you. We want to hear about what you do, the people and communities you help, the amazing projects you are running and the impact this is having.

Innovation Award, Sponsored by Radius by Shorts: The winning business will be able to demonstrate their ability to navigate market conditions and be at the forefront of their industry. What ways has your business adapted to change> brought to market a new product or service? Or implemented an innovative process or solution?

Apprentice of the Year: With close to a million active Apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a preferred route to employment for thousands of school leavers. This award recognises an apprentice who has excelled in their training and goes above and beyond for the benefit of both their business and their future career.

Team of the Year: This award recognises teams that have overcome obstacles or have shown an outstanding performance in the last 12 months.. Either a team who usually work together or did so for a special project or task.

Employee of the Year: Open to Employers to put forward an employee who is deserving of recognition. Nominations should reflect the merit and achievements that the employee has demonstrated.

Property and Construction Award: Entries open to property and construction businesses of any size. Judges will be looking for businesses in this sector who can demonstrate effective project management, excellent customer service, environmental awareness and deliver exceptional results.

Excellence in Manufacturing and Engineering Award, Sponsored by United Cast Bar Ltd: This award will be presented to the company that demonstrates a modern, efficient and innovative approach to manufacturing or engineering.

Professional Services Award: This award will look at businesses that demonstrate excellence in the professional services sector. Open to organisations of any size. We want to hear about your business and what measures you undertook to continue with your services to the community during the pandemic. There is no definitive list of occupations, but examples include accountants, architect, dentists, engineering, healthcare, law, IT, investment and finance and training

Business Leader: This award will recognise the achievements of an individual that had made an outstanding contribution to their business and industry through dedication and hard work. This person can be the owner or one of the senior leadership/management team.

New Business of the Year: Open to all businesses that have been operational for less than 3 years (as of November 2021) Businesses should have been successful in identifying a market gap to launch a new business and be able to showcase how innovation, product development, market knowledge and effective leadership have played a part in their growth to date. We would also like an understanding of plans for future growth.

Small Business of the Year: Open to organisations with 15 or less staff. Judges will be interested in the ethos and background to the business, its profitability and the unique selling points, which make it a success. We would also like to hear the impact made within its sector since trading and how it has overcome any challenges it has encountered.

Retail Hero (open to public nomination): The past year has been challenging for our local retailers. This award is open for the public to nominate their favourite local retailer, big or small. How did you still manage to buy and replenish your wardrobe? Nominate your retail hero.

Customer Service Award, Sponsored by Beesleys: Over the past year customers have encountered a new way of dealing with businesses, face to face contact has been less and service with a smile has been removed due to face masks. However customer service remains an essential part of any successful business. This award aims to reward and recognise a company, individual, or team, for their outstanding achievement in providing exceptional customer service.

Lifetime Achievement Award, Sponsored by Future Life Wealth Management Ltd: The judges are looking for an individual who has had a major impact on their business and the area over a number of years. If there is someone we should consider for this award, please provide a name and brief overview of their achievements for them to be a contender.